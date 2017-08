Are You Financially Prepared for Death?

Most people don’t like to discuss their own death. And when it comes to the financial burden that accompanies that inevitable moment, there’s a reluctance to bring money into the conversation – except when there’s a rush to raise funds for funeral service and burial. Equally tragic is when families are forced to resort to raise money via Go Fund me accounts to pay for a funeral service and burial. Insurance helps to mitigate the huge cost of after death expenses, but it helps if each family prepare in advance of the inevitable. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES ‘ host, Ron Holland delves into this issue with Robert Capers of Blakely’s Funeral & Cremation Service, LLC.

