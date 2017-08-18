Maurette Brown-Clark: Ladies, God Does Want You To Have It All [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Maurette Brown-Clark was filling in for Erica Campbell in the “Get Up!” studio. Maurette talks about father’s day at her church. Traditionally, fathers participate in the service, and they bring the kids up to partake alongside them. Maurette says, when her kids on her husband got up there, she felt so much gratitude for the fact that she didn’t have to sacrifice a marriage and family in order to have a career.

So, Maurette explains, women should know that God does want you to have it all; marriage, kids and the career. Although challenging, she admits, it is so worthwhile, and at times, she’s doing better than she might think. Click on the audio player to hear more of this inspiring message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

