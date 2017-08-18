Bishop Vashti McKenzie’s Advice On Staying Sane In The Current Political Climate [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie joined Erica Campbell and GRIFF in the “Get Up!” studio to talk about her new book, “The Big Deal of Taking Small Steps To Move Closer to God.” She gives advice to folks who are “churched but not changed,” those who have been attending church for many years, but feel stagnant or disconnected from God and his word.

Follow @GetUpErica

Plus, Bishop Vashti talks about what we can do to stay sane in today’s intense and hostile political climate, and what we should focus on particularly in this moment of history. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Bishop Vashti Murphy Mckenzie Is Thankful For What Hasn’t Happened In Powerful Prayer [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Marvin Sapp: The Synergy Necessary For Success [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Wes Bellamy On How The City Of Charlottesville Will Move Forward [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]