Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Bishop Vashti McKenzie’s Advice On Staying Sane In The Current Political Climate [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment


Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie joined Erica Campbell and GRIFF in the “Get Up!” studio to talk about her new book, “The Big Deal of Taking Small Steps To Move Closer to God.” She gives advice to folks who are “churched but not changed,” those who have been attending church for many years, but feel stagnant or disconnected from God and his word.

Plus, Bishop Vashti talks about what we can do to stay sane in today’s intense and hostile political climate, and what we should focus on particularly in this moment of history. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Bishop Vashti Murphy Mckenzie Is Thankful For What Hasn’t Happened In Powerful Prayer [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Marvin Sapp: The Synergy Necessary For Success [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Wes Bellamy On How The City Of Charlottesville Will Move Forward [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 4 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 2 months ago
06.29.17