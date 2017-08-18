Get Up Erica
Charmaine Broome On Choosing A New Word For “Step-Mom” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Charmaine Broome sat down with Erica Campbell to talk about blended families! Charmaine is the founder and CEO of Blended Families Rock, and she is a singer and songwriter who has spent many years performing with Kirk Franklin. She explains why she rejects the name “step-mom” and chooses to be called a “bonus mom” instead. Charmaine explains that, even though she hasn’t given up music, this cause has totally commanded her attention and passion.

She explains why it is so important to her to provide assistance for new blended families: “blended families can work. They do work, they just take work.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

