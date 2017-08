Erica & Tina Campbell On Difficulties They Had Filming “Mary Mary” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tina Campbell and Erica Campbell laugh about the fact that they are supposed to be on a bit of a hiatus, yet they have still been hopping around the globe to perform shows and share inspiration as a duo. They explain why it has taken them so long to get another season of their TV show going, and why they have struggled at some points during filming.

Plus, they talk about what fans can expect on this 6th season of “Mary Mary!” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

