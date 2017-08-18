Get Up Erica
Marvin Sapp Gives Words Of Motivation For Us To Declare To Ourselves [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 4 hours ago
Marvin Sapp was sitting in for Erica Campbell when he imparted a motivational message. He talks about his song, “Never Would Have Made It,” and the fact that everyone has had a moment like that. Marvin says that everyone should get up in the morning and not only encourage themselves in the mirror, but have a whole conversation with themselves. He gives some powerful words that people can look at themselves and declare over their lives.

This, Marvin says, is a crucial first step in going after our dreams, and remaining focused in doing so. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

