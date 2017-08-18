Get Up Erica
John Gray On How His Mother's Prayers Shifted His Life's Trajectory [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

John & Aventer Gray chatted with Erica Campbell! John is the associate pastor of Houston’s Lakewood Church under Pastor Joel Osteen. Aventer opens up about the experience of finishing the first season of their reality show (which she was hesitant about doinG), “The Book Of John Gray,” on OWN, and how she feels now that it has aired. John talks about his book, “I Am Number 8: Overlooked and Undervalued, But Not Forgotten by God.” He breaks down the scripture in 1 Samuel that the book is inspired by, and explains that it is for those who have been laughed at, marginalized or bullied.

John opens up about growing up in a divorced household, surviving abuse at a young age, and how his mother’s prayers shifted the whole trajectory of his life. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

