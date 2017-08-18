Ericaism: Kick The Devil Out [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about things you can do to get yourself out of a funk. Equipping yourself with some surefire ways to combat adversity is crucial, and comes in handy when you have to pick yourself up after falling down. Erica recalls advice her uncle gave her way back when; that you have to physically kick the devil out.

So, she explains, she has no problem rolling down the windows in the car, or opening the front door at home and just telling the devil to “get out!” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

