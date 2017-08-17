Get Up Erica
Red Hands “Your Will” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Ohio-based band, Red Hands, has a soulful, funky way of praising Jesus. The seven musicians that make up the band come from various musical backgrounds, having worked with artists from Shirley Caesar, all the way to Usher! Their song “Your Will,” will undoubtedly having you tapping your feet, and bopping your head as you go into praise mode! Check out this video above.

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

