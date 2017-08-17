Red Hands “Your Will” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Ohio-based band, Red Hands, has a soulful, funky way of praising Jesus. The seven musicians that make up the band come from various musical backgrounds, having worked with artists from Shirley Caesar, all the way to Usher! Their song “Your Will,” will undoubtedly having you tapping your feet, and bopping your head as you go into praise mode! Check out this video above.
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
30 photos Launch gallery
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 1 of 30
2. Kim Burrell & Anita WilsonSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 3 of 30
4. CeCe Winans & Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 4 of 30
5. Anita Wilson At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 5 of 30
6. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 6 of 30
7. Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 7 of 30
8. Tyronne Foster And The Arc Singers At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 8 of 30
9. Jekalyn Carr At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 9 of 30
10. Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 10 of 30
11. PJ Morton At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 11 of 30
12. J.J. Hairston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 12 of 30
13. "Greenleaf" Stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, & Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 13 of 30
14. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 14 of 30
15. Lynn Whitfield At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 15 of 30
16. Deborah Joy Winans At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 16 of 30
17. Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 17 of 30
18. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 18 of 30
19. Bishop Lester Love At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 19 of 30
20. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 20 of 30
21. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 21 of 30
22. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 22 of 30
23. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 23 of 30
24. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 24 of 30
25. Mikki Taylor & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 25 of 30
26. Yvette Nicole Brown, CeCe Winans & Roland Martin At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 26 of 30
27. Yvette Nicole Brown & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 27 of 30
28. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 28 of 30
29. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 29 of 30
30. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 30 of 30
