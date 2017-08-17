Red Hands “Your Will” [MUSIC VIDEO]



Ohio-based band, Red Hands, has a soulful, funky way of praising Jesus. The seven musicians that make up the band come from various musical backgrounds, having worked with artists from Shirley Caesar, all the way to Usher! Their song “Your Will,” will undoubtedly having you tapping your feet, and bopping your head as you go into praise mode! Check out this video above.

Follow @GetUpErica

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Fred Jerkins Gives Us Inspiration In New Song “We Won” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Erica Campbell “Well Done” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Tina Campbell “Too Hard Not To” [NEW MUSIC + LYRIC VIDEO]