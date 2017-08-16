Kev On Stage Thanks God The Kids Are Back In School [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s been a long summer for some parents, but thankfully the kids are back in school and it’s time to celebrate. Kev On Stage said a prayer because it was a summer of the kids drinking all of the Capri Sun’s and sitting around the house. Kev On Stage asked God to guide the children at school as they recover from summer.

He also mentioned that he hopes this school year they have the spirit to clean so parents won’t have to fuss at them. Kev wishes they could learn how to drive or call Uber so he doesn’t have to drive them around everywhere as well. He also prayed that the kids keep their door opens because it smells in the room and encourages them to use more soap.

