Tichina Arnold On How Her Daughter’s Singing Helped Their Relationship [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tichina Arnold talks about playing “Cassie” on “Survivor’s Rumors,” and the spiritual journey she is going to go on this season. Tichina talks about the inventive way in which she auditioned for the part after realizing she wanted it so bad, and having to do a research about Catholicism because she knew nothing about it. When it comes to faith, she explains “I have to put God as the head of my life, otherwise I’d be a completely different person,” and talks about the praying women in her life and how her grandmother has manifested good things for her legacy.

Plus, Tichina talks about mornings with her daughter, Alijah Kai, and how her popular singing videos were born out frustrating mother-daughter moments before school. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

