Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tichina Arnold On How Her Daughter’s Singing Helped Their Relationship [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


Tichina Arnold talks about playing “Cassie” on “Survivor’s Rumors,” and the spiritual journey she is going to go on this season. Tichina talks about the inventive way in which she auditioned for the part after realizing she wanted it so bad, and having to do a research about Catholicism because she knew nothing about it. When it comes to faith, she explains “I have to put God as the head of my life, otherwise I’d be a completely different person,” and talks about the praying women in her life and how her grandmother has manifested good things for her legacy.

Plus, Tichina talks about mornings with her daughter, Alijah Kai, and how her popular singing videos were born out frustrating mother-daughter moments before school. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jeremiah Hicks Sings Beautiful Snippet Of “Better” LIVE In-Studio! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jabari Johnson Sings Live As Erica Campbell Harmonizes! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jerimiah Hicks Reflects On Going From Background Singer To Becoming A Solo Artist [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 Black Girls Rock!

Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At Black Girls Rock

19 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At Black Girls Rock

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At Black Girls Rock

Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At Black Girls Rock

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 week ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 4 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 2 months ago
06.29.17