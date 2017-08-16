Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Halle Berry On Why Domestic Violence Is A Difficult Cause To Fundraise For [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment


Halle Berry chatted with GRIFF and Erica Campbell about her new movie “Kidnap,” and how it has made her feel as someone who is a mother in reality. She talks about the stats on kidnappings in real life, some of the social experiments she has seen that illustrate how easy it really can be for perpetrators to abduct children, and how parents can work to prevent abductions. Halle also discusses how, in a producer seat this time, she really challenged everyone working on the film to make every moment as realistic and believable as possible.

Halle also discusses her work with Jenesse Center, an organization that deals with the intervention in and prevention of domestic violence situations. She explains why it can be particularly hard to raise money and awareness for domestic violence, because it is a cause that is easily misunderstood. Plus, GRIFF surprises Halle with a 100% original (and hilarious) compliment that nobody else has ever given her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Alma G. Davis On Breaking The Cycle Of Domestic Violence [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Pat Smith’s Message To Anyone Suffering Through Domestic Violence [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] 

RELATED: Ericaism: Get Out! Get The Help And Healing That You Need! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

According to the Domestic Violence Research Center, one in four women have experienced physical violence by a partner, and 74 percent of Americans personally know someone…


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 week ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 4 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 2 months ago
06.29.17