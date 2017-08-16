Halle Berry On Why Domestic Violence Is A Difficult Cause To Fundraise For [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Halle Berry chatted with GRIFF and Erica Campbell about her new movie “Kidnap,” and how it has made her feel as someone who is a mother in reality. She talks about the stats on kidnappings in real life, some of the social experiments she has seen that illustrate how easy it really can be for perpetrators to abduct children, and how parents can work to prevent abductions. Halle also discusses how, in a producer seat this time, she really challenged everyone working on the film to make every moment as realistic and believable as possible.

Halle also discusses her work with Jenesse Center, an organization that deals with the intervention in and prevention of domestic violence situations. She explains why it can be particularly hard to raise money and awareness for domestic violence, because it is a cause that is easily misunderstood. Plus, GRIFF surprises Halle with a 100% original (and hilarious) compliment that nobody else has ever given her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

