Dr. Wes Bellamy On How The City Of Charlottesville Will Move Forward [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Wes Bellamy is the Vice Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, where tragedy, sparked by a white supremacist rally, took place over the weekend. Dr. Bellamy spoke to Erica Campbell about how the city is responding to the shocking events, and how they plan to move forward. He explains that people are ready to move forward, discusses a couple events that have taken place since the rally that saw people of many different colors and background come together to talk about solutions.

Dr. Bellamy talks a little bit about the history of Charlottesville’s resistance in the fight for equality, and the ongoing fight to address that. He notes that, although the majority of Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

