Ericasism: Sons Need Fathers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Erica opens up about sons needing fathers on her “Ericaism.” She spoke about how fathers need to start stepping up more to help raise their children. Erica mentioned that mothers are trying to figure out how raise children as both parental figures, but it’s something that can’t quite be done.

She also spoke about how it takes a village and if the father can’t be there find a uncle, brother or cousin that can help that little boy become a man. Men must learn how to do what’s best for their children to guide and influence them.

