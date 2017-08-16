Mr. Griffin: Time For Him To Stay With His Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF reflects on a conversation he had with a friend who is a single mother with a fourteen-year-old son. She often talks to GRIFF about having to physically reprimand him for disrespecting her, or for acting up in school. GRIFF explains that at a certain point in a boy’s life, when he’s twice the size of his mom and needs to be wrangled in a little bit, it could be time for him to go stay with dad.

Plus, GRIFF opens up about the challenges he had to overcome as a father when his kids were young. And in the case when staying with dad is not an option, GRIFF says, there are a lot of programs that will help to fulfill the same purpose, even just in your kid’s school. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

