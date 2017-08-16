Faith Walking: As For Me And My House, We Will Serve The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about a concert she gave in Brooklyn, at which her mother spoke. Erica explains the danger of giving your children the option to pursue faith. The enemy starts to pursue the destruction of a child from day one, Erica explains, so choosing not to equip children with knowledge of Jesus early is setting them up for failure. When children are under your roof, you have a responsibility to bring them to Christ.

That way, even if they grow up to decide not to continue going to church, they will likely come back. Erica talks about her mother, and how she instilled those very teachings in her and her siblings at a young age. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

