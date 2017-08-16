Natalie Cole’s Son, Robert Yancy, Dies

News One
Natalie Cole’s Son, Robert Yancy, Dies

The grandson of legendary singer Nat King Cole died from an apparent heart attack at age 39.

Posted 5 hours ago
Robert Yancy, the son of R&B singer Natalie Cole and grandson of iconic jazz singer Nat King Cole, was found dead on Monday at his home in San Fernando, California, People magazine reports.

According to TMZ, which first broke the story, a friend who had not heard from Yancy for several days went to his apartment to check on him. Hours later, authorities notified Yancy’s family that the 39-year-old man died from an apparent heart attack.

Results of an autopsy and toxicology tests are pending, but the family said the investigators told them that drugs were apparently not involved with Yancy’s death, TMZ reported.

Yancy was the only child of Cole, who died of congestive heart failure in 2015 at 65. She had a long bout with drug addiction.

His father, Marvin Yancy, was a musician who played with the R&B group The Independents. He died of a heart attack at 34 in 1985.

Friends and family shared their grief and memories of Yancy on Twitter.

SOURCE:  People, TMZ

