NYC Man Holds 12-Year-Old At Gunpoint, Drags Her Away In Sex Attack

Parents and Bronx locals are devastated to learn what happened to a 12-year-old Bronx girl who was dragged away at gunpoint by an NYC man and sexually assaulted in an alleyway. The attack occurred at was is generally a busy area, leaving law enforcement officials puzzled as how it exactly happened.

In the early Sunday morning hours on August 13, 2017, a 12-year-old Bronx girl was held at gunpoint and physically dragged into an alleyway where she was sexually assaulted by an unidentified local man. As reported by NBC News, the best lead that NYC police have is a surveillance video that captured the suspect shortly before the assault occurred and will hopefully lead to his arrest.

Via NBC News New York:

Police are looking for a man they say grabbed a 12-year-old girl at a Bronx intersection, covered her mouth, put a gun to her head and dragged her to the back of a nearby home, where she was sexually attacked.

Authorities say the suspect, captured on surveillance video on a sidewalk, approached the girl near Weeks Avenue and East 173th Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. He forced her to the back of a residence not far away and sexually attacked her, then fled south on Weeks Avenue, according to police.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen anything or has any tips to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. At press time, it is believed the victim was recovering from the injuries she sustained from the attack, although police have not released any details. You can check out the surveillance video of the suspect BELOW:





