Stuntwoman Killed On The Set Of ‘Deadpool 2’ Was The First African-American Female Road Racer

The badass cyclist tragically lost her life while performing a stunt on the set of 'Deadpool 2.'

The Light NC staff

Posted 22 hours ago
Joi “SJ” Harris died while filming as a stunt double for ‘Dead Pool 2,’ PEOPLE reports. The Brooklyn native was hailed as the “first licensed African American woman in the U.S. to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events,” the site reports.

The trailblazer was reportedly doubling as actress Zadie Beetz on set when she lost control of her bike during a stunt, jumped a curb and crashed through a plate-glass window at Shaw Tower in Vancouver. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.  Police said she died on the scene.

Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool,” the film’s star actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted to his fans. “We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning,” 20th Century Fox said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

RIP

SOURCE: PEOPLE

