President Trump Retweets White-Wing Conspiracy Theorist

Jack Posobiec tweet suggests mainstream media overlooks violence in Chicago after racists riot in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Light NC staff

Posted 1 day ago
On the same day he tried to reconcile his “on many sides” fumble, Donald Trump retweeted a right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.

Monday morning, Posobiec tweeted:

Meanwhile: 39 shootings in Chicago this weekend, 9 deaths. No national media outrage. Why is that?

Posobiec pushed conspiracy theories such as PizzaGate, accusing the DNC in the death of Seth Rich, and rushed the stage during a Julius Caesar performance in at Public Theater Central Park, saying the play “incites terrorists.”

The President’s conspiracy theory plug comes amid criticism that he often seems reluctant to distance himself from White supremacists. Trump returned to Trump Tower in New York City during a so-called  “working vacation,” and was met by thousands of protesters.

Trump’s retweet begs the question of why he can use Twitter to retweet conspiracy theorists and call out everyone from politicians, the media, private citizens, etc., but not condemn White supremacists after the domestic attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See the tweet below (which is still retweeted on the President’s @realDonaldTrump profile):

SOURCE: The New York Daily News

