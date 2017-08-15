Love Talking: Tina Campbell Talks About How She Became An Advocate For Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

During a special edition of “Love Talking” Tina Campbell talks about how life has changed for her since she became an advocate for love. Tina went through a time of hate and revenge after she found out that her husband was cheating, but what she realized during that time is how to love more and hate less.

Follow @GetUpErica

She told listeners, “Love is what kills hate,” and how the Bible says you don’t overcome evil with evil. Tina also talked about how God gives you a strategy on how to navigate through troubles and we have to follow his path. She even spoke about how not to let fear overpower you and how she is thankful that God has supplied her with the tools to move forward.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: Tina Campbell On How God Empowers Us To Love [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Erica & Tina Campbell: Forgiveness Has Nothing To Do With The Other Person [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Tina Campbell: “The Spirit Of Offense Is A Tactic & Strategy Of Satan” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]