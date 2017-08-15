Pastor of the Month
Congratulations To Pastor Morris, Our August Pastor Of The Month

Blue Cross & Blue Shield Of NC

Congratulations to Pastor Elder Fred Morris Jr. of First Trinity Free Will Baptist Church – 2141 Rock Quarry Rd. Raleigh, NC 276310 on being our August Pastor of the Month.

Listen for the Powerminute to feature the Pastor and soon we will visit First Trinity Free Will Baptist Church to present Pastor Morris with the Pastor of the Month plaque.

Brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC and The Light 103.9.

Here’s more about Pastor Morris:

Elder Fred Morris, Jr. is currently the pastor of First Trinity Free Will Baptist Church, 2141 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610. Elder Morris has served as the pastor of First Trinity for 21 faithful years and will be celebrating his pastoral anniversary on August 27, 2017. Before Elder Morris was elevated to pastor he served as a Deacon at Smith Temple Free Will Baptist Church. He also served as Assistant District Elder for many years with the Cape Fear Conference A in Erwin, North Carolina.
Elder Morris is truly a man of God, and is dedicated to serving the members of First Trinity. He has led our congregation with grace, patience, and a spirit of love. He has always been known as a person of boundless compassion for all people, to know Elder Morris is to love him and we do. He always takes extra time to visit the nursing homes and hospitals with his wife, and he also takes the time to ministers to those who are less fortunate. Some of his favorite sayings are, “To God Be the Glory”, “If You Want Sugar, Seek God”, and “I Won’t Have Nothing I Can’t Feel Sometime”.
Elder Morris is the devoted husband to Lenora P. Morris for 56 wonderful years. They are the doting parents of five loving children, twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

