Ericaism: Don’t Stay There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericiasm, Erica Campbell explains how she has always believed that everything will be okay. She realized early on that no storm lasts forever- not even a cut lasts forever! She explains that just like anyone else, she has felt insecure or sad, or come home from school to a moving truck or her dad moving out. But she got through those times, and they certainly didn’t stay like that forever.

Erica encourages us to be convinced of God’s ability to change anything. No matter how bad a day can get, nothing ever stays the same. So don’t like your heart stay in negativity. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

