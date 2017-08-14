Get Up Erica
Martha Munizzi: “God Will Give You Grace Right Where You Are” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Martha Munizzi chatted with Erica Campbell about her new song, “Fearless,” after it premiered on the radio for the first time thanks to the “Get Up!” morning show. She explains that the song came out of a desire to say that “we as worshippers don’t have to be afraid of anything.” She also discusses how God pushed her and her husband out of their comfort zone with the call to start pastoring. Martha explains why, similarly to Erica Campbell, she was hesitant at first, and how they ended up heeding God’s call.

Martha also opens up about speaking to her children about being gone a lot, and balancing ministry and family. She also advises people to “embrace where you are,” while also understanding that nothing is forever, and eventually everything changes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

