Martha Munizzi: “God Will Give You Grace Right Where You Are” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Martha Munizzi chatted with Erica Campbell about her new song, “Fearless,” after it premiered on the radio for the first time thanks to the “Get Up!” morning show. She explains that the song came out of a desire to say that “we as worshippers don’t have to be afraid of anything.” She also discusses how God pushed her and her husband out of their comfort zone with the call to start pastoring. Martha explains why, similarly to Erica Campbell, she was hesitant at first, and how they ended up heeding God’s call.
Martha also opens up about speaking to her children about being gone a lot, and balancing ministry and family. She also advises people to “embrace where you are,” while also understanding that nothing is forever, and eventually everything changes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
30 photos Launch gallery
1. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
1 of 30
2. Kim Burrell & Anita Wilson
Source:Getty
2 of 30
3. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
3 of 30
4. CeCe Winans & Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
4 of 30
5. Anita Wilson At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
5 of 30
6. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
6 of 30
7. Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
7 of 30
8. Tyronne Foster And The Arc Singers At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
8 of 30
9. Jekalyn Carr At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
9 of 30
10. Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
10 of 30
11. PJ Morton At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
11 of 30
12. J.J. Hairston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
12 of 30
13. "Greenleaf" Stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, & Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
13 of 30
14. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
14 of 30
15. Lynn Whitfield At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
15 of 30
16. Deborah Joy Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
16 of 30
17. Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
17 of 30
18. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
18 of 30
19. Bishop Lester Love At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
19 of 30
20. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
20 of 30
21. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
21 of 30
22. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
22 of 30
23. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
23 of 30
24. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
24 of 30
25. Mikki Taylor & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
25 of 30
26. Yvette Nicole Brown, CeCe Winans & Roland Martin At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
26 of 30
27. Yvette Nicole Brown & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
27 of 30
28. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
28 of 30
29. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
29 of 30
30. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
30 of 30