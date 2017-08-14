Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell & GRIFF Recall Their Best Hand-Me-Downs & Knock-Offs For School [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
As families send their kids back to school for yet another school year, Erica Campbell & GRIFF take a trip to memory lane to their own school days. When GRIFF asks Erica Campbell what her flyest first-day-of-school look was, she responded, “nothing.” Then GRIFF & Erica talked about some of their most memorable knock-off and hand-me-down ensembles, from “step-dad jeans” to other awkward outfits!

Check out this funny exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

