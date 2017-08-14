Erica Campbell & GRIFF Recall Their Best Hand-Me-Downs & Knock-Offs For School [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

As families send their kids back to school for yet another school year, Erica Campbell & GRIFF take a trip to memory lane to their own school days. When GRIFF asks Erica Campbell what her flyest first-day-of-school look was, she responded, “nothing.” Then GRIFF & Erica talked about some of their most memorable knock-off and hand-me-down ensembles, from “step-dad jeans” to other awkward outfits!

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this funny exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jabari Johnson Sings Live As Erica Campbell Harmonizes! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF On Getting Kids Fired Up To Go Back To School [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Reminisce About Summertime As Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]