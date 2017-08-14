Jeremiah Hicks Sings Beautiful Snippet Of “Better” LIVE In-Studio! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jeremiah Hicks came through to the “Get Up!” studio and hung out with Erica Campbell and the whole “Get Up!” family. He didn’t leave without providing a gorgeous a capella snippet of his new single, “Better,” live and straight from the heart!
Check out this exclusive video for some of Jeremiah’s soulful, beautiful vocals in this behind-the-scenes clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
1. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
2. Kim Burrell & Anita Wilson
3. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
4. CeCe Winans & Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
5. Anita Wilson At Essence Festival 2017
7. Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
8. Tyronne Foster And The Arc Singers At Essence Festival 2017
9. Jekalyn Carr At Essence Festival 2017
10. Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
11. PJ Morton At Essence Festival 2017
12. J.J. Hairston At Essence Festival 2017
13. "Greenleaf" Stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, & Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
14. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
15. Lynn Whitfield At Essence Festival 2017
16. Deborah Joy Winans At Essence Festival 2017
17. Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
18. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
19. Bishop Lester Love At Essence Festival 2017
20. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
22. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
24. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
25. Mikki Taylor & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
26. Yvette Nicole Brown, CeCe Winans & Roland Martin At Essence Festival 2017
27. Yvette Nicole Brown & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
28. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
29. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
30. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
