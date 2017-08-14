Get Up Erica
Jeremiah Hicks Sings Beautiful Snippet Of “Better” LIVE In-Studio! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Jeremiah Hicks came through to the “Get Up!” studio and hung out with Erica Campbell and the whole “Get Up!” family. He didn’t leave without providing a gorgeous a capella snippet of his new single, “Better,” live and straight from the heart!

Check out this exclusive video for some of Jeremiah’s soulful, beautiful vocals in this behind-the-scenes clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

