Jeremiah Hicks Sings Beautiful Snippet Of “Better” LIVE In-Studio! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jeremiah Hicks came through to the “Get Up!” studio and hung out with Erica Campbell and the whole “Get Up!” family. He didn’t leave without providing a gorgeous a capella snippet of his new single, “Better,” live and straight from the heart!

Check out this exclusive video for some of Jeremiah’s soulful, beautiful vocals in this behind-the-scenes clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

