Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Tina Campbell On How God Empowers Us To Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of Love Talking, Tina Campbell takes the reigns and explains how she realized that love as much more useful than hate. She opens up about how she healed after infidelity in her marriage, and how she used to be advocate for revenge, and being able to get a person back. But she realized one day that that method actually doesn’t even work.

Not only that, but the bible explicitly states that love, not hate, conquers hate. Fighting with God’s power means fighting with love.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this empowering message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Is Hard, Love Is Confusing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Don’t Enter Love Without Advice & Information [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Love Talking: Don’t Make People Your Goals [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Here's a look at some of gospel's first families!


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 week ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 2 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 4 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 2 months ago
06.29.17