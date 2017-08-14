Love Talking: Tina Campbell On How God Empowers Us To Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Tina Campbell takes the reigns and explains how she realized that love as much more useful than hate. She opens up about how she healed after infidelity in her marriage, and how she used to be advocate for revenge, and being able to get a person back. But she realized one day that that method actually doesn’t even work.

Not only that, but the bible explicitly states that love, not hate, conquers hate. Fighting with God’s power means fighting with love. Click on the audio player to hear more in this empowering message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

