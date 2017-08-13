Serena Williams Wants Your Help Packing Her Hospital Delivery Bag

When it comes to tennis,may be a pro, but when it comes to giving birth, she’s the first to admit that she’s an amateur.

The sports icon and expectant mother recently went on Reddit, her fiancé Alexis Ohanian‘s platform, to seek advice on when she should pack for the upcoming delivery of her first child.

In a thread titled, “When did you pack your hospital bag,” Williams asked, “One month before? 6 weeks? 8 weeks? I’m totally stalling.”

The 35-year-old also asked, “I have a lot of time still…. I think… Anything you didn’t expect to need that I’ll really appreciate having in there?”

Fans gave her all kinds of pointers from ranging from packing nipple cream to snacks to nightgowns.

Now, the GOAT isn’t new to asking complete strangers for baby advice.

In July, she took to Twitter to ask for tips on how to turn over at night as she was having a little trouble sleeping comfortably on the road.

Any tips for pregnant ladies that can't sleep comfortably on the road?? I'm desperately missing my @tempurpedic — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 29, 2017

Any tips on how to turn over at night? 😰I'm having trouble from going from my left ….to my right…. to my left side. 🤰🏾 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 19, 2017

In this month’s Vanity Fair, Williams was open and honest about her lack of preparation motherhood.

In Vanity Fair’s latest cover story, pregnant and engaged @SerenaWilliams tells Buzz Bissinger that she plans to be back on the court in January 2018: "I don’t think my story is over yet." Read more and see additional photographs by Annie Leibovitz at the link in bio. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

“I don’t know what to do with a baby. I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room,” she told the publication.

Williams also revealed that she is definitely not giving up her highly distinguished tennis career due to motherhood and marriage, stating she will return to the tennis circuit in January after giving birth because, as she puts it, “I don’t think my story is over yet.”

We don’t think it’s over yet either.

RELATED NEWS:

Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth And Being A Mommy

Serena Williams Channels ‘Grease’ For Epic Baby Shower Party

Serena Williams Needed Pregnancy Advice And The Internet Came To The Rescue