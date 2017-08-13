Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell & GRIFF Reminisce About Summertime As Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
When you’re a kid summertime is a glorious time, especially if you’re one of the adventurous ones who were outside building tree houses and getting cuts and bruises running around! Well, that’s what summertime was like for Erica Campbell & GRIFF growing up. They look back on the memories as they discuss preparing today’s kids to go back to school.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

