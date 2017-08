White Supremacists’ Violent Protest Over Confederate Statue

Charlottesville, VA Governor Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters.

Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

The protest is in response to the decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a downtown park.

Read more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: