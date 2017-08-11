Get Up Erica
Jerimiah Hicks Reflects On Going From Background Singer To Becoming A Solo Artist [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 4 hours ago
You might have seen Jeremiah Hicks before and that’s because the artist used to sing background for Erica Campbell and many more. Hicks came to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” to talk about his new single “Better.”

He talked about working with a team and the word “better” just repeating. As a solo artist Hicks is learning more about the business and understanding how he can be successful. He told Campbell, “I’m a sponge, I’m learning.” He also offered advice to younger artist and told them, “Be authentic, whatever your sound is express it genuinely.”

