“Concussion” Dr. Omalu Says HS Football Is Child Abuse

The doctor who inspired the movie “Concussion” is now calling youth football “child abuse.”

Dr. Bennet Omalu is credited with discovering Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in American football players and says that anyone who lets children play football could be held accountable for abuse. He believes that someday people will be prosecuted for child abuse for letting their children play football.

Dr. Omalu’s remarks come shortly after a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 110 out of 111 National Football League players had evidence of CTE when their brains were examined postmortem.

The study focused on people who played football for at least 14 years and found evidence of CTE in people who only played high school football.

