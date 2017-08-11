Check Out This Weekend’s Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Lighthouse Biggest Summer Bazaar
|Event Date:
|08/12/2017
|Event Time:
|7am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Center
|Address Line 1:
|10185 Buffalo Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC, 27520
|Event Description:
|This will be one of the largest community yard sale ever! There will be a variety of items for sale and vendor space is available for those interested. Please contact Dorothy Taylor at 919-389-4728
|Event Contact:
|Dorothy Taylor
|Event Contact Number:
|919-389-4728
|Event Contact Email:
|dtaylor1076@yahoo.com
|D.O.V.E.Ministries Women Empowerment Conference
|Event Date:
|08/12/2017
|Event Time:
|0900
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Refuge Temple Church
|Address Line 1:
|152 N. Main Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Burlington, NC
|Event Description:
|Women Empowerment Conference2017
Empowered for your Comeback
Authentic Worship, Exuberant Praise, Transformational Impartation
|Event Contact:
|O. Bonita Wingate
|Event Contact Number:
|252-268-0130
|Event Contact Email:
|coffeewithbonita@gmail.com
|Book Bag Giveaway Fun Day
|Event Date:
|08/12/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00 am to 1:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Hope House
|Address Line 1:
|334 Allen Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Wake Forest NC 27587
|Event Description:
|Hope House Book Bag Giveaway and Fun Day will be August 12, 2017 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Along with the book bag and school supplies giveaway, there will be a clothing giveaway, food, fun, and games for the children. Child must be present to receive book bag
|Event Contact:
|Norma Bennekin
|Event Contact Number:
|9195561759
|Event Contact Email:
|HopeHouse334@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|Every Child Deserves A Fair Start Back-to School
|Event Date:
|08/12/2017
|Event Time:
|10am-2pm or While Supplies Last
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Stanford L. Warren Library
|Address Line 1:
|1201 Fayetteville St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707)
|Event Description:
|Joyful Connections Corporation Inc., a.k.a. JCC Inc., Presents “Every Child Deserves A Fair Start-Back to School Backpack Giveaway With Supplies.”
Children who are starting kindergarten-12th grade, and their parents or legal guardians are welcome to this community outreach event. Only two children per household. Child(ren) must be present with a parent or legal guardian,
JCC Inc., is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization based in Durham, NC. Our goal is to empower, educate, motivative and have fun while giving back to the community.
|Event Contact:
|Alicia Grant
|Event Contact Number:
|919 672 5380
|Event Contact Email:
|grant.alicia55@yahoo.com
|t:
|2017 Men and Family Conference
|Event Date:
|08/12/2017
|Event Time:
|10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Bethlehem United Holy Church
|Address Line 1:
|1311 Milton Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27712
|Event Description:
|The ladies are asking – Why are our Fathers, Brothers, Sons, Uncles, Boyfriends, Future Husbands
– THE MEN – not in church?
Let us hear your honest opinion about what turned you off from church. We promise, you will be inspired by these holy Men and Women of God about what you’re missing out on.Facilitators: Pastors Stephen & Cyntria Lyons, Everlasting Life Christian Church, Fuquay-Varina, NC; Pastor Kwesi Ojinga, New Life Ministries, Silver Spring, MD; and Rev. Anthony B. Dade, Member, Reid Temple AME Church North, Silver Spring, MD
|Event Contact:
|Lisa Franklin
|Event Contact Number:
|336-587-8586
|Event Contact Email:
|Anthony.dade@yahoolcom
|Informational Session
|Event Date:
|08/12/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00am-12 Noontime
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Foster Care Informational Session
|Address Line 1:
|4020 Wake Forest Rd, Suite 301
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27609
|Event Description:
|Lutheran Services Carolinas will be presenting an informational gathering session for prospective foster parents and individuals interested in learning more about foster care, adoption, LSC resources and services.
Refreshments and Snacks will be provided.
Please contact our Foster Parent Recruiter to confirm attendance or for additional information: Carmen Abreu-Riley @ (919) 307-9368 Email Address: CAbreu-Riley@LSCarolinas.,net
|Event Contact:
|Carmen Abreu-Riley
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 307-9368
|Event Contact Email:
|CAbreu-Riley@LSCarolinas.net
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.fosterparentschangelive.net
|t:
|Back to School With Jesus Event
|Event Date:
|08/12/2017
|Event Time:
|1:00-3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills NC 28348
|Event Description:
|Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to attend their Back to School With Jesus Event. Join us for Food, Fun, and Distribution of School Supplies. Located in the Mitchell Fellowship Bldg behind the sanctuary.
|Event Contact:
|Diane MItchell
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 551-1274
|Event Contact Email:
|srbc16@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|srbc2.org
|Back to School Supply Give-A-Way
|Event Date:
|08/12/2017
|Event Time:
|10a.m. – 12p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Main Street Park
|Address Line 1:
|200 S. Main Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Rolesville, NC 27571
|Event Description:
|The Wake Forest Community Youth Orchestra will be sponsoring a FREE school supply give-away & cookout for Pre-K – 12th grade youth. The purpose of this event is to assist as many families as we can with the school supplies and food needed to ensure a healthy & productive start to the upcoming school year. This event is free and open to the public. Online registration for this FREE event is encouraged so that we can have an accurate head count. Visit our website: http://www.wfcyo.org to register. This event is FREE and open to the public.
|Event Contact:
|LaSaundra Booth
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 491-4792
|Event Contact Email:
|lbooth@wfcyo.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.wfcyo.org
