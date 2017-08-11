Community Spotlight
Check Out This Weekend's Community Events

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 hour ago
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

Lighthouse Biggest Summer Bazaar
Event Date:  08/12/2017
Event Time:  7am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Center
Address Line 1:  10185 Buffalo Rd
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC, 27520
Event Description:  This will be one of the largest community yard sale ever! There will be a variety of items for sale and vendor space is available for those interested. Please contact Dorothy Taylor at 919-389-4728
Event Contact:  Dorothy Taylor
Event Contact Number:  919-389-4728
Event Contact Email:  dtaylor1076@yahoo.com

 

D.O.V.E.Ministries Women Empowerment Conference
Event Date:  08/12/2017
Event Time:  0900
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Refuge Temple Church
Address Line 1:  152 N. Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Burlington, NC
Event Description:  Women Empowerment Conference2017
Empowered for your Comeback
Authentic Worship, Exuberant Praise, Transformational Impartation
Event Contact:  O. Bonita Wingate
Event Contact Number:  252-268-0130
Event Contact Email:  coffeewithbonita@gmail.com

 

Book Bag Giveaway Fun Day
Event Date:  08/12/2017
Event Time:  11:00 am to 1:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hope House
Address Line 1:  334 Allen Road
City, State, Zip:  Wake Forest NC 27587
Event Description:  Hope House Book Bag Giveaway and Fun Day will be August 12, 2017 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Along with the book bag and school supplies giveaway, there will be a clothing giveaway, food, fun, and games for the children. Child must be present to receive book bag
Event Contact:  Norma Bennekin
Event Contact Number:  9195561759
Event Contact Email:  HopeHouse334@yahoo.com
 

 

 

Every Child Deserves A Fair Start Back-to School
Event Date:  08/12/2017
Event Time:  10am-2pm or While Supplies Last
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Stanford L. Warren Library
Address Line 1:  1201 Fayetteville St
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707)
Event Description:  Joyful Connections Corporation Inc., a.k.a. JCC Inc., Presents “Every Child Deserves A Fair Start-Back to School Backpack Giveaway With Supplies.”

Children who are starting kindergarten-12th grade, and their parents or legal guardians are welcome to this community outreach event. Only two children per household. Child(ren) must be present with a parent or legal guardian,

JCC Inc., is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization based in Durham, NC. Our goal is to empower, educate, motivative and have fun while giving back to the community.
Event Contact:  Alicia Grant
Event Contact Number:  919 672 5380
Event Contact Email:  grant.alicia55@yahoo.com

 

 

2017 Men and Family Conference
Event Date:  08/12/2017
Event Time:  10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Bethlehem United Holy Church
Address Line 1:  1311 Milton Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27712
Event Description:  The ladies are asking – Why are our Fathers, Brothers, Sons, Uncles, Boyfriends, Future Husbands
– THE MEN – not in church?
Let us hear your honest opinion about what turned you off from church. We promise, you will be inspired by these holy Men and Women of God about what you’re missing out on.Facilitators: Pastors Stephen & Cyntria Lyons, Everlasting Life Christian Church, Fuquay-Varina, NC; Pastor Kwesi Ojinga, New Life Ministries, Silver Spring, MD; and Rev. Anthony B. Dade, Member, Reid Temple AME Church North, Silver Spring, MD
Event Contact:  Lisa Franklin
Event Contact Number:  336-587-8586
Event Contact Email:  Anthony.dade@yahoolcom

 

 

  Informational Session
Event Date:  08/12/2017
Event Time:  10:00am-12 Noontime
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Foster Care Informational Session
Address Line 1:  4020 Wake Forest Rd, Suite 301
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27609
Event Description:  Lutheran Services Carolinas will be presenting an informational gathering session for prospective foster parents and individuals interested in learning more about foster care, adoption, LSC resources and services.

Refreshments and Snacks will be provided.

Please contact our Foster Parent Recruiter to confirm attendance or for additional information: Carmen Abreu-Riley @ (919) 307-9368 Email Address: CAbreu-Riley@LSCarolinas.,net
Event Contact:  Carmen Abreu-Riley
Event Contact Number:  (919) 307-9368
Event Contact Email:  CAbreu-Riley@LSCarolinas.net
Event Web Site:  http://www.fosterparentschangelive.net

 

 

Back to School With Jesus Event
Event Date:  08/12/2017
Event Time:  1:00-3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills NC 28348
Event Description:  Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to attend their Back to School With Jesus Event. Join us for Food, Fun, and Distribution of School Supplies. Located in the Mitchell Fellowship Bldg behind the sanctuary.
Event Contact:  Diane MItchell
Event Contact Number:  (910) 551-1274
Event Contact Email:  srbc16@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  srbc2.org

 

 

 

 

  Back to School Supply Give-A-Way
Event Date:  08/12/2017
Event Time:  10a.m. – 12p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Main Street Park
Address Line 1:  200 S. Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Rolesville, NC 27571
Event Description:  The Wake Forest Community Youth Orchestra will be sponsoring a FREE school supply give-away & cookout for Pre-K – 12th grade youth. The purpose of this event is to assist as many families as we can with the school supplies and food needed to ensure a healthy & productive start to the upcoming school year. This event is free and open to the public. Online registration for this FREE event is encouraged so that we can have an accurate head count. Visit our website: http://www.wfcyo.org to register. This event is FREE and open to the public.
Event Contact:  LaSaundra Booth
Event Contact Number:  (919) 491-4792
Event Contact Email:  lbooth@wfcyo.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.wfcyo.org

 

 

 

Community Calendar of events

