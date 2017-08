Babysitters Put Baby In Refrigerator

Two teen babysitters in Danvers, Mass. were arrested over a snapchat video that showed them putting an infant in fridge.

The Snapchat video showed them placing a baby in a refrigerator, then standing back and laughing while the 8-month-old cried.

The unidentified teenage girls were arrested and charged with child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police confirmed Wednesday.

The teenagers appeared in juvenile court on Tuesday and were released to their parents.

Read more at FOXNEWS.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: