Wess Morgan Is Still Using His Story Of Drug Abuse To Change Lives [Exclusive Interview]

The Light NC staff

Posted 17 hours ago
Wess morgan

Source: pharoh martin / Radio One


Ministry arrives from the journey not the destination, and Wess Morgan embodies that very phrase. His journey through drug addiction and depression is something than many of us can relate to, but the fact that he uses it to show people you can make a better life for yourself is amazing! Wess took some time backstage at Praise In The Park 2017 to talk with Veda and Griff about how his story still drives people to God.



