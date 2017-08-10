Wess Morgan Is Still Using His Story Of Drug Abuse To Change Lives [Exclusive Interview]

Ministry arrives from the journey not the destination, and Wess Morgan embodies that very phrase. His journey through drug addiction and depression is something than many of us can relate to, but the fact that he uses it to show people you can make a better life for yourself is amazing! Wess took some time backstage at Praise In The Park 2017 to talk with Veda and Griff about how his story still drives people to God.
Wess Morgan at #PITP17
Wess Morgan at #PITP17
