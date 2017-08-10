Kirk Franklin Leads In Nominations For The 48th GMA Annual Dove Awards [VIDEO]

It’s about that time a year again where nominations for the “Dove Awards “ were released.

This morning the announcements were finally made and some of our favorites made the list.

Kirk Franklin leads with four nominations including Song Writer of the Year, Gospel Artist of the Year and more. We are also excited to see Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann receive nominations in the same category as Franklin as well as others.

CeCe Winans could also win the Contemporary Gospel/Urban Worship Album of the Year award.

The “Dove Awards” takes place live on October 17th at Lipscomb University and will air for fans on October 22nd at 8pm.

Check out the full list of nominees and don’t forget to tune in!

