Faith Walking: Nothing Can Separate Me From God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about her love of the word of God. She reads from Romans 8, which instructs us that nothing should be able to separate us from the love of God. Erica then goes on to explain that she has suffered many many lows as well as the highs, from heartbreak to eviction, but through it all, she has hung on to God because she is so convinced that God loves her.

And through that, she has found that no matter how bad things get, they won’t stay that way. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

