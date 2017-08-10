Erica Encourages Listeners To Tell Their Daughters That They Are Beautiful [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

How often do you tell your daughter she is beautiful? We live in a world today where people are trying to down our children because of their skin color and what they look like. Erica spoke about the campaign for “My Black Is Beautiful” and wants listeners to join in the conversation.

In a recent commercial for “My Black Is Beautiful” they show several different families and each of them having “the talk” with their child. It’s not about anything sexual, it’s about encouraging them. Erica and GRIFF both talked about how they tell their daughter they are beautiful and want you to do the same.



