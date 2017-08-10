Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Seeds Of Obedience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
In today’s “Ericaism” she talks about obedience and following God. Erica began to discuss that her husband is reading a new book called, “Seeds Of Wisdom” and how we must follow God’s choices. She also talked about having a daily agenda that aligns with God’s agenda.

She said if we continue to follow him we will get great results and that the rewards are endless. Erica is a true example of that because she has followed the path God has set in front of her and now is thanking him for each blessing.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

