Ericaism: Seeds Of Obedience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In today’s “Ericaism” she talks about obedience and following God. Erica began to discuss that her husband is reading a new book called, “Seeds Of Wisdom” and how we must follow God’s choices. She also talked about having a daily agenda that aligns with God’s agenda.

She said if we continue to follow him we will get great results and that the rewards are endless. Erica is a true example of that because she has followed the path God has set in front of her and now is thanking him for each blessing.

