Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Change Is Here: Harvard’s Incoming Class Is Majority POC

More than half of the Harvard's new freshman class is not White.

The Light NC staff

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

46th Annual Legislative Conference Of The Congressional Black Caucus - Day 4

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty


The incoming class at Harvard University is making history as more than half of the new students are people of color.

For the first time in Harvard’s 380-year existence diversity has tipped the scales. According to the BBC, 50.9 percent of the Harvard freshman are non-White. That number is up from 47.3 percent last year

The BBC reports that of incoming students “Asian Americans make up 22.2%, followed by African Americans at 14.6%, Hispanic or Latino students at 11.6%, and Native American or Pacific Islanders at 2.5%.”

Harvard rep, Rachel Dane, told reporters that the university is “committed to enrolling diverse classes of students” in order to better equip all of to succeed.

“To become leaders in our diverse society, students must have the ability to work with people from different backgrounds, life experiences, and perspectives,” Dane explained.

Speaking of leadership, Malia Obama will be following in her father’s footsteps as she enters the hallowed halls of Harvard. But she’s simply one of a number of Harvard freshman, and we’ll be watching to see how they all change the world.

RELATED STORIES:

Young, Gifted, and Black-ish: Yara Shahidi Is Heading To Harvard!

Black Quadruplets Offer Colleges Package Deal; Harvard and Yale Are Down

This High School Senior Didn’t Have A Date For Prom, So She Brought Her Harvard Acceptance Letter Instead

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Change Is Here: Harvard’s Incoming Class Is Majority POC

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 days ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 6 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 2 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 3 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17