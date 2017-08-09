Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Deitrick Haddon Talks About Helping Men In Prison [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


Deitrick Haddon’s music is inspiring, beautiful and has a way of filling many people with joy.

Recently he joined “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” and spoke to GRIFF about meeting some men that had been in prison.

Haddon explained that they were dressed a certain way, talked a certain way and when they approached him he didn’t know how to react.

The young men shook his hand and thanked him for his music because it helped them change their lives around.

GRIFF also spoke about how two of his friends appreciate his music and it reached them in a way no one else’s music has.

Listen to more “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Deitrick Haddon On How His Church Has Brought Him Full Circle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Deitrick Haddon “A Billion People” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Deitrick Haddon Joins Stevie Wonder, Faith Evans & More For Prince Tribute [VIDEO]


Is Deitrick Haddon The Most Stylish Man In Gospel? [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

Is Deitrick Haddon The Most Stylish Man In Gospel? [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Is Deitrick Haddon The Most Stylish Man In Gospel? [PHOTOS]

Is Deitrick Haddon The Most Stylish Man In Gospel? [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 days ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 6 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 2 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 3 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17