Deitrick Haddon Talks About Helping Men In Prison [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Deitrick Haddon’s music is inspiring, beautiful and has a way of filling many people with joy.

Follow @GetUpErica

Recently he joined “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” and spoke to GRIFF about meeting some men that had been in prison.

Haddon explained that they were dressed a certain way, talked a certain way and when they approached him he didn’t know how to react.

The young men shook his hand and thanked him for his music because it helped them change their lives around.

GRIFF also spoke about how two of his friends appreciate his music and it reached them in a way no one else’s music has.

Listen to more “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Deitrick Haddon On How His Church Has Brought Him Full Circle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Deitrick Haddon “A Billion People” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Deitrick Haddon Joins Stevie Wonder, Faith Evans & More For Prince Tribute [VIDEO]