Mike Brown Memorial Rebuilt For 3rd Anniversary Of Uprising Against Police Brutality

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Mike Brown Memorial Rebuilt For 3rd Anniversary Of Uprising Against Police Brutality

Ferguson residents and activists on Tuesday honored the memory of Michael Brown, whose death sparked protests around the nation.

The Light NC staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Three years after his murder shook the world, a cadre of residents remembered  Mike Brownvisiting the site where he was shot by ex-White officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. About two dozen residents and activists gathered at the site, where the body of the unarmed 18-year-old was left on the ground for four hours, to rebuild the memorial, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Activist Meldon Moffitt called the memorial located at Canfield Drive in the Canfield Green apartment complex “ground zero.” He told the gathering that they could never forget. Residents laid stuffed animals, a heart-shaped balloon and lit candles at the memorial site. Drivers who were passing by shouted their support to the small gathering.

In 2015, a permanent memorial plaque was installed on the sidewalk near the location where the shooting occurred. According to Mike Brown’s father, the items that constituted the original memorial had become a safety hazard and were placed in the care of the local branch of the Urban League for a future exhibit. However, the fate of those items was disputed by Ferguson residents and the Urban League when items from the memorial were allegedly spotted in a dumpster.

For Moffitt, the small gathering was proof that the community was still in mourning even if the media moment had passed. “We’re still out here letting our voices be heard,” he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “There are other people who got a lot of attention at that time, then they disappeared. Where are they now?”

SOURCE: ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

SEE ALSO:

Speaking Truth To Power: My Visit To The White House After Ferguson

Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

15 photos Launch gallery

Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

Continue reading Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 days ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 6 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 2 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 3 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17