Donnie McClurkin To Receive Gospel Music Icon Award

The Light NC staff

Posted 3 hours ago
BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

Pastor Donnie McClurkin has been a successful gospel artist for quite some time now and finally he will receive an honor.

McClurkin according to Gospel Flava will accept the Gospel Icon Award at the Black Music Honors.

Executive producer of the show, Don Jackson said, “The caliber of this year’s honorees speaks to the incredible impact, breadth and depth of the music these artists have given to the world. I am truly excited about this year’s show. From a legendary group like The Jacksons, to Jody Watley, Donnie McClurkin, Slick Rick, Oleta Adams and Guy, we are paying tribute to extraordinary artists from various genres of the music industry.”

Fans will be excited to see performances from Karen Clark Sheard, Kid N Play, Dave Hollister and more.

Rickey Smiley and LeToya Luckett will host Black Music Honors. Fans can catch it on several broadcast syndications Sept. 2-30th and on Bounce TV on October 10th at 7pm.

