Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer For Women Praying For A Man [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says a prayer for the women out there praying for men. He’s talking about the women who are asking God to send them a man with a lot of money, or a big car, or some other extravagant request. GRIFF wants to amend these requests, asking for women to make ask for a more realistic type of a guy, like a man who can cook or is a nurse.

Check out this hilarious exclusive video this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Ericca Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Well Done, Robbers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  GRIFF’s Prayer For The Simple Things [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Baby Pinky Toe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 days ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 6 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 2 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 3 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17