GRIFF’s Prayer For Women Praying For A Man [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says a prayer for the women out there praying for men. He’s talking about the women who are asking God to send them a man with a lot of money, or a big car, or some other extravagant request. GRIFF wants to amend these requests, asking for women to make ask for a more realistic type of a guy, like a man who can cook or is a nurse.

