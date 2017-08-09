Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer Maranda Curtis just released her album The Maranda Experience Volume 1. According to Willie, “when this woman sings, God shows up.”

While taking with Willie, she expressed that the music was, “strong worship from track one to track six. It’s comprised of songs dear to my heart.”

The purpose of this album was for Maranda to make herself vulnerable and open to the people. She says,”I am in a liberated place and I feel like people should see my journey and see what God has done.”

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.