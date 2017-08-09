Inspiration
‘When This Woman Sings, God Shows Up’

WMJS Staff

Posted 22 hours ago
Gospel singer Maranda Curtis just released her album The Maranda Experience Volume 1. According to Willie, “when this woman sings, God shows up.”

While taking with Willie, she expressed that the music was, “strong worship from track one to track six. It’s comprised of songs dear to my heart.”

The purpose of this album was for Maranda to make herself vulnerable and open to the people. She says,”I am in a liberated place and I feel like people should see my journey and see what God has done.”

