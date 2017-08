Downtown Durham Residents Warned To Keep Toilet Seats Down

The cleaning of sewer lines could cause “blow back” in some home toilets in downtown Durham.

Durham officials announced that they will be cleaning and inspecting downtown sewer lines over the next two months, and the use of high-pressure water jets could create “blow back” in some homes with water and foul odors gurgling out of toilets.

Plumer Sam Lockany knows a lot about blow back and says,”You’ll hear it before you’ll see it,” … “You would know your whole house. It would be a not-so-settling noise.” Blow back doesn’t happen often, he said.

