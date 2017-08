Pres. Trump Threats “Fire And Fury” To N. Korea

Seems as though the President has had it with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s threats to the US. Yesterday Pres. Trump warned against North Korea’s making any further threats against the U.S.

The President issued a statement saying: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening – beyond a normal statement – and as I said, they will be met with fire, fury and, frankly, power the likes of which the world has never seen before,”

So…. is meeting crazy with crazy the answer???

