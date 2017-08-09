Lifestyle
End Of Days: Trump Warns North Korea They Will Be “Met with Fire And Fury”

Why is y'all president about to get all of us killed?

The Light NC staff

Posted 13 hours ago
President Trump and King Abdullah II Joint Press Conference

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


According to CBS News, during a press conference aimed at addressing the growing opioid epidemic in the U.S., Donald Trump issued harsh words to North Korea, the same country that recently “developed the ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on top of a ballistic missile, including an intercontinental missile that can reach the United States.”

He said that they will be “met with fire, fury” if they do not stop their current provocations.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” warned Mr. Trump from his golf club in New Jersey. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“He has been very threatening — beyond a normal statement,” #45 said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

In addition, he took to his favorite social media platform to discuss the serious and pressing issue: 

Clearly Twitter and everyone else with common sense had a lot to say:

A  CBS News poll released Tuesday found that nearly two-thirds of Americans are uneasy about the possibility of a conflict with North Korea, with 61 percent uneasy about Trump’s approach to the situation. 

Meanwhile…

2020 cannot come get here soon enough.

