Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

LET’S MAKEUP: Naturi Naughton’s Shares Her Must-Haves And Launches New Lip Line

Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment


Power star Naturi Naughton stopped by HB Studios to share some beauty secrets, including the goodies she has in her bag to maintain her flawlessness with our Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James. She started off with the huge announcement of her new line of lipstick with AJ Crimson! Watch above and don’t miss the below to access everything that’s in her bag!

The former 3LW singer is the first celebrity to pair up with the hot beauty company, featuring the “Celebrate You” line that comes with bright and beautiful shades that will do justice for every shade of melanin! Naturi shared her “Oh I’m Cute“, a tropical pink shade that looked fabulous. Other colors include “Power Play” Purple and “She’s Everything” Orange. You can cop your favorite one here for $22.00.

Naturi reminds the Beauties of other essentials that are important when stepping out and looking cute! She stays on top of her moisture game with Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, which will take care of ashy hands. Get your own at Sephora for $22.00.

Interested in Naturi’s ultra-cute clutch? Head over to Zara where you can grab one for $19.99. It’s on sale, so hurry and get it now!

Of course, you can’t forget to have the compact mirror and gum on hand. Just saying!

DON’T MISS:

Naturi Naughton Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl

LET’S MAKEUP: Art Meets Fashion With Urban Decay’s Limited Edition Basquiat Collection

LET’S MAKEUP: Get J.Lo’s Golden Glam Glow In Five Easy Steps With Drugstore Products

L'Oreal Lipstick

LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Highly Pigmented, Long Lasting Lipsticks Perfect For Black Women

11 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Highly Pigmented, Long Lasting Lipsticks Perfect For Black Women

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: 11 Highly Pigmented, Long Lasting Lipsticks Perfect For Black Women

LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Highly Pigmented, Long Lasting Lipsticks Perfect For Black Women

In celebration of #NationalLipstickDay, we have must try lipsticks for you!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 days ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 5 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 week ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 3 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17