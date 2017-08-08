Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

LeVar Burton Sued For ‘Extortion,’ ‘Theft’ Over ‘Reading Rainbow’ Tagline

The former longtime host of the hit PBS show, "Reading Rainbow," faces serious, derogatory accusations.

The Light NC staff

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

LeVar Burton walking the red carpet of 'Roots' during the...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty


LeVar Burton, the man who sparked a generations interest in reading, is being sued by a Buffalo, New York, based broadcaster.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, WNED-TV filed a lawsuit against the longtime “Reading Rainbow” host over  the usage of the famous tagline, “But you don’t have to take my word for it” which Burton currently recites on his new podcast, LeVar Burton Reads.

Burton and WNED have been intertwined in a contentious legal battle for over a year, stemming from a 2011 licensing deal.

“WNED’s interpretation of the agreement is that the 2011 deal represented a ‘divide and conquer’ approach to the renaissance of Reading Rainbow whereby RRKidz would be allowed to take over digital distribution of the series while the broadcaster would focus on making new episodes. Profits were to be split,” The Hollywood Reporter writes.

In 2014, Burton campaigned to raise funds for the revival of the hit show, and through a Kickstarter campaign raised $6.5 million. WNED saw Burton’s move as a breach of contract and filed suit.

The newest suit demands “that Burton’s company hand over administrative access to various websites and social media accounts,” the outlet reports.

“As evidenced by Mr. Burton’s conduct since he began ‘teasing’ the public about the return of Reading Rainbow years before his company acquired any rights to do so, Mr. Burton’s goal is to control and reap the benefits of Reading Rainbow’s substantial goodwill — goodwill that unquestionably belongs to WNED,” the lawsuit reads.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter

DON’T MISS:

‘Reading Rainbow’ Star LeVar Burton Teaches Kids How To Find Their Courage With New Children’s Book

LeVar Burton’s ‘Reading Rainbow’ Kickstarter Closes Out Campaign With $6.4 Million

‘Reading Rainbow’ Reboot Campaign Raises Over $1 Million In One Day

Premiere Of DreamWorks Animation's 'Kung Fu Panda 2' - Red Carpet

#TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of Hollywood With Our List Of Sexiest Seasoned Men 40+

23 photos Launch gallery

#TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of Hollywood With Our List Of Sexiest Seasoned Men 40+

Continue reading #TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of Hollywood With Our List Of Sexiest Seasoned Men 40+

#TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of Hollywood With Our List Of Sexiest Seasoned Men 40+

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 days ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 5 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 week ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 3 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17